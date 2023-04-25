Chris Sale beats up Gatorade cooler in dugout after poor outing

Chris Sale looked like his old self during his last start, but he failed to repeat the performance on Monday night, and a Gatorade cooler paid the price.

Sale struck out 11 and allowed just one run over six innings last week against the Twins. On Monday, Sale allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He exited with his Boston Red Sox down 5-4 and he was not happy.

Sale slammed his glove in the dugout and then pounded on a Gatorade cooler.

If there’s one good thing we can say about Sale for the outing it’s that he at least beat up the cooler with his non-pitching hand. That’s progress.

Sale now has an 8.22 ERA this season. He is making $27.5 million this season and next and may soon get the Madison Bumgarner treatment if he doesn’t start to improve. And he is becoming more known for his meltdowns than his strikeouts.