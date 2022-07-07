Video: Chris Sale had huge meltdown in dugout after rehab start

Chris Sale threw a fit in the dugout after being removed from his rehab start on Wednesday night.

Sale is working his way back from a February rib injury that has prevented him from pitching in the big leagues this season. He pitched 3.2 innings for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in a 4-2 loss. The outing marked his fourth rehab start, though it did not go as the pitcher hoped.

Sale walked two in the first and one in each of the next three innings for five walks total. He gave up three soft singles in the fourth and walked the No. 9 hitter before being removed in the fourth with a pitch count of 72.

The Red Sox southpaw seemed frustrated about his five walks, which included the walk of the No. 9 hitter. He was captured on video taking out some frustration in the dugout after being removed.

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

He was not at all happy.

Sale only allowed one run in the outing. He told The Boston Globe after the game that he felt ready to be called up to pitch for Boston despite the 5-walk outing.

A 7-time All-Star from 2012-2018, Sale has only pitched 42.2 innings since 2020 due to injuries, including Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox would be thrilled to get the All-Star version of the 33-year-old pitcher back.