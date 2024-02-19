Chris Sale makes big claim about his health

Chris Sale is giving the Atlanta Braves some reason to believe that they may get something close to his best this season.

The newly-acquired pitcher suggested after reporting to spring training that he is feeling extremely confident about his health. Sale said he is feeling fully healthy for the first time in six years after a full offseason of uninterrupted work.

“The most I’ve had in six years,” Sale said of his confidence, via David O’Brien of The Athletic. “That was the first time going into an offseason without dealing with something since 2018 or something like that. It’s been a long time. I had a lot of fun this offseason, being able to play baseball and do things that I haven’t been able to do. You know, just throwing bullpens here early in the offseason — supposed to throw 20 (pitches), and you end up throwing 33, 34. I get to like 20, and I was like, ‘I’m still having fun doing this.’ So, I just want to keep doing it.”

Not coincidentally, 2018 was Sale’s last truly great season. He has made just 56 starts since then, posting an underwhelming 4.16 ERA when on the field. That did not stop the Braves from trading for him and committing a good amount of money to him, perhaps because they share that confidence in his health.

Sale turns 35 at the end of March, so no matter how good he feels now, the Braves will want to be cautious with him. If he is healthy and effective, however, it will be hugely beneficial to the team’s World Series chase.