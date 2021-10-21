Chris Sale had amazing quote about his ALCS Game 5 start

Chris Sale took the loss in his ALCS Game 5 start for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night and had an amazing quote about his effort.

Sale was charged with four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. Through the first five innings of the game, he allowed just two hits — both to Yordan Alvarez — and only one run. The score was 1-0 through five before the Astros broke things open in the sixth. Alex Cora made a bad decision in letting Sale pitch to Alvarez a third time, and it burned the team.

Even though his final numbers and the 9-1 final score look bad, Sale was proud he had his team in a 1-0 game through five.

Chris Sale: “I was good for five, then I sucked for one.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) October 21, 2021

He also felt he gave every effort possible and expressed the sentiment in a funny way.

Chris Sale: “I left my nuts out on that mound tonight. That’s for damn sure.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) October 21, 2021

It didn’t work out in the end, but Sale did give his best effort.

Now his Red Sox trail 3-2 in the ALCS with the series returning to Houston.

Photo: Oct 8, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports