Watch: Chris Taylor wins NL Wild Card Game with walk-off home run

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night on a walk-off 2-run home run by Chris Taylor.

Taylor was batting with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and Cody Bellinger at second base. He saw a 2-1 pitch from Alex Reyes and sent a line drive over left field for the winner.

What a hit.

Taylor winning the game on a walk-off home run was improbable for many reasons.

The 31-year-old had a sizzling first half and made the All-Star team. But he batted just .115 in September as he dealt with a neck injury and only had one home run since Aug. 29. Then he won the Wild Card Game on a walkoff homer. Go figure.

The Dodgers advance to face the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS. The matchup will pit the two teams with the best regular season records against each other.