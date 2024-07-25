Former NL MVP could be out for rest of season

Former NL MVP Christian Yelich’s season could come to an end prematurely due to an injury.

Yelich left his Milwaukee Brewers’ 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to a flare-up with his lower back. The Brewers placed Yelich on the injured list Wednesday due to lower back inflammation.

Yelich talked with reporters Wednesday and said he would meet with a spine specialist the following day where the possibility of undergoing season-ending surgery would be discussed.

Christian Yelich will see a spine specialist tomorrow to discuss next steps, including the possibility of season-ending back surgery. pic.twitter.com/crZq6A9KTi — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 24, 2024

Yelich said in his comments to the media that the injury has bothered him several times during his career and has held him back.

You can see how uncomfortable he looked after a swing during Tuesday’s game.

#Brewers Christian Yelich looked uncomfortable in his swings in this at-bat (imo) but it was noticeable on the final swing where he made contact and grounded out He left injured and was PH for later in the game https://t.co/HLqeRb0mYK pic.twitter.com/vjml6xjqlI — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) July 24, 2024

Yelich missed time earlier this season due to his back. He has also missed time in 2015, 2016 and 2021 due to his back.

Yelich still has played well enough when healthy to make the NL All-Star team this year — the third such honor of his career. The 32-year-old outfielder leads the league in batting average (.315) and on-base percentage (.406). This is his best season since his stretch in 2018 and 2019 when he won NL MVP and finished second in NL MVP voting, respectively.