Christian Yelich sends heartfelt message to teammate Lorenzo Cain

Christian Yelich sent a heartfelt message of support to teammate Lorenzo Cain on Saturday night.

Cain told the Milwaukee Brewers that he was opting out of the remainder of the MLB season, the team announced on Saturday. Yelich, who is the star of the Brewers, sent a message of support to Cain on Instagram.

Yelich is doing his best to show team leadership by standing behind his teammate with that Instagram post.

Cain had played in five games for Milwaukee, batting .333 on the season. He did not play on Wednesday, and then Friday and Saturday’s games were postponed after St. Louis Cardinals players tested positive for the coronavirus. Yelich is off to a 1-for-27 (.037) to start the season.