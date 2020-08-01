Lorenzo Cain opts out of remainder of 2020 MLB season

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has chosen to opt out of the rest of the 2020 season.

In a statement released by the organization, general manager David Stearns confirmed Cain’s decision and stated that the organization supported his choice.

Lorenzo Cain has elected not to play the rest of 2020. David Stearns: “Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season. We fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse.” — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 1, 2020

Players can still opt out even after the start of the season, which is what Cain has done. To date, the two-time All-Star becomes one of the biggest names to choose not to play in 2020.

A career .288 hitter, Cain hit .260 last season with 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases. He was off to a good start in 2020, going 6-for-18 to open the season.