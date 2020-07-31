 Skip to main content
Brewers-Cardinals game postponed due to positive coronavirus tests

July 31, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Another MLB game has been postponed as a result of positive coronavirus tests.

The Milwaukee Brewers will no longer host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night after multiple Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19, Jon Heyman of MLB.com first reported. The exact number of positive tests was not revealed, but it appears to have been more than one player.

The Brewers were scheduled to play the Cardinals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. According to Mark Saxon of The Athletic, the teams have been informed that the series will begin on Saturday if there are no more positive tests.

Several MLB series have now been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests. MLB has reportedly not considered canceling the remaining of the season.

