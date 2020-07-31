Brewers-Cardinals game postponed due to positive coronavirus tests

Another MLB game has been postponed as a result of positive coronavirus tests.

The Milwaukee Brewers will no longer host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night after multiple Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19, Jon Heyman of MLB.com first reported. The exact number of positive tests was not revealed, but it appears to have been more than one player.

Positive coronavirus tests with the St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their game against the Milwaukee Brewers, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @jonheyman report. Unclear how many, but to this point positives had been limited to teams in the East. Now in the Central, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020

The Brewers were scheduled to play the Cardinals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. According to Mark Saxon of The Athletic, the teams have been informed that the series will begin on Saturday if there are no more positive tests.

So, per source, the #Cardinals for now have been told that, if the rest of the team tests negative (and I haven’t yet been told how many positives they had), the series with the Brewers will start on Saturday. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) July 31, 2020

Several MLB series have now been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests. MLB has reportedly not considered canceling the remaining of the season.