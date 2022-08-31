Christian Yelich was inspired by viral message on Brewers’ scoreboard

Christian Yelich had a funny response to a message that appeared on the scoreboard during the Milwaukee Brewers’ game on Monday.

The Brewers’ game against the Chicago Cubs was at a break, so the videoboard at American Family Field in Milwaukee began displaying some personalized messages. A few of the messages wished folks a happy birthday, while another was a happy anniversary message. And then there was a message that did not belong.

“Mark – your friendship means the world to me – let’s not wreck it,” the message said.

Someone got friendzoned hard at the Brewers game… 😬 pic.twitter.com/ayghlj6EWL — di luvs sports (5-4) (@diluvsthebrew) August 30, 2022

That message drew attention online and was even seen by Yelich. The Brewers outfielder joked on Tuesday that the team rallied late in the game to win one for “Mark.”

Down 2 in the 8th inning, the dugout looked up, saw this, and said “let’s win one for Mark”. We got you man. https://t.co/ZhVR69gSOv — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) August 30, 2022

“Down 2 in the 8th inning, the dugout looked up, saw this, and said ‘let’s win one for Mark’. We got you man,'” Yelich wrote on Twitter.

The Brewers were down 5-3 entering the bottom of the 8th inning. They scored two in the 8th to tie the game and two more in the 9th to win it 7-5. And they did it all for Mark.

Even the Brewers offered to lend a hand to “Mark.”

Mark, we’ve all been there. If you need someone to talk to, we’re here for you. pic.twitter.com/i3P1Lrn0p8 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 30, 2022

Maybe now the Brewers need to go out and win the World Series for Mark too.