Clayton Kershaw reacts to potential All-Star starting nod

Clayton Kershaw is officially an All-Star for the ninth time in his career, but a bigger honor may be coming his way.

Kershaw has been pushed as a potential starter for the All-Star Game, which will take place at Dodger Stadium. The lefty has never started an All-Star Game, and the likes of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts have been campaigning for Kershaw to get the nod as recognition for his outstanding career.

Shortly after being named to the NL Team, Kershaw appeared as a dugout guest during Sunday’s Sportsnet broadcast. When asked about possibly starting the game, Kershaw was enthusiastic, but noted that he did not want to take the honor from other deserving names like teammate Tony Gonsolin or Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Clayton Kershaw on possibly starting the All-Star Game: "I think it would be awesome too, but at the same time Tony has had an unbelievable year, Sandy Alcantara has been unbelievable too. If it did work out it would be a huge honor, a ton of fun, and I'd be excited to do it" — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) July 10, 2022

Kershaw is in a weird spot, as he is not really going to try to campaign for the honor. He would love it, and he’s not necessarily undeserving, but there are others who could warrant the nod as well. The choice will ultimately be made by Braves manager Brian Snitker, who is in charge of the NL team this season.

Kershaw is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA in 11 starts this season, and he came close to throwing a perfect game in April. With numbers like that, Snitker could justify giving him the nod if he really wants to.