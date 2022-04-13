Clayton Kershaw defends Dave Roberts for pulling him from perfect game

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ decision to pull Clayton Kershaw from a perfect game was widely criticized on Wednesday. Kershaw, however, was not among those joining in.

Kershaw defended Roberts’ decision after the game, admitting that he was not in peak shape to go all the way and throw as many pitches as the effort may have required. Kershaw added that he had not picked up a ball for three months over the offseason, making any attempt to stretch him out risky.

#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw says it was “the right decision” to pull him after 80 pitches. “Blame it on the lockout. Blame it on my not picking up a ball for three months (during the offseason)” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) April 13, 2022

Credit to Kershaw for taking a lot of heat off Roberts here. He could have easily shrugged it off and said it was the manager’s decision, but he actively stuck up for Roberts instead.

Roberts was roundly criticized for pulling Kershaw after seven perfect innings and 80 pitches. Perhaps Kershaw was consulted on the decision, but either way, he definitely appears comfortable with it.

Photo: Apr 13, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) returns to the dugout after seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports