Clayton Kershaw breaks long-standing Dodgers record

Clayton Kershaw added yet another accomplishment to his decorated career during Saturday night’s 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

With a runner on first base and no outs in the top of the fourth inning, Kershaw struck out Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson on a breaking ball. The strikeout helpd Kershaw become the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader with 2,697. He finished the evening with seven strikeouts in six innings for a total of 2,700.

The record had previously been set in 1979 by the late Don Sutton (2,696 strikeouts), who pitched 16 seasons for the Dodgers.

Kershaw, who is in his 15th year with the team, came into the game needing four strikeouts to surpass Sutton.

Following Kershaw and Sutton are Don Drysdale (2,486) and Sandy Koufax (2,396), who are third and fourth respectively on the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout list.

The Dodgers posted a video on Twitter following Kershaw’s achievement that featured congratulatory messages from Daron Sutton, Don Sutton’s son, as well as former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser and broadcaster Vin Scully.

Hershiser is seventh on the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout list with 1,456.

Special messages for 22. pic.twitter.com/uKnQeoxzzQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 1, 2022

Kershaw has had a special career up to this point, and holding the Dodgers’ strikeout record is just the latest accolade in what figures to be a Hall-of-Fame career when all is said and done.

Since 1920, the three-time Cy Young Award-winner has the lowest ERA among starting pitchers with at least 1,500 innings, and is fourth in strikeouts among active players. If he stays healthy, he should eclipse 3,000 strikeouts within the next few years.

The left-hander re-signed with the Dodgers during the offseason for one year, and has pitched well so far this season.

In 23 innings, Kershaw has a 2.35 ERA with 30 strikeouts and just two walks. He even had a perfect game through seven innings during his first start of the year.