Clayton Kershaw shares the 1 downside of pitching on Saturdays

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will take the mound in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. And for Kershaw, it will be his fourth consecutive Saturday start — something he’s not particularly fond of.

After returning from injury, the Dodgers have been careful with Kershaw and gave him an extra day of rest. However, that courtesy has cut into his usual Saturday routine.

“It really messes up my college football watching,” said Kershaw, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Kershaw’s comment was met with immediate laughter from members of the media and approval from fans on social media.

“One of us! One of us!” one user shared in a meme on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If the Dodgers can pick up a couple of wins, the rotation will circle back around to Kershaw and those extra days rest will be a thing of the past. If that happens, the three-time Cy Young Award winner says he’ll be good to go.

“Game 4, 5, whatever it is. If we get to that point I’ll be ready to go,” Kershaw said, via Dodgers Nation. “Things will change a little bit, obviously, a little less rest. But I think that’s what we had to do to make the regular season work, and we’re gonna do the same in the postseason. We’re gonna make it work however I need to. I’ll be ready.”

If all goes according to plan, Kershaw may be able to catch the final moments of a game between USC and Arizona late on Saturday night.