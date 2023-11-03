Clayton Kershaw drops hint about his future in surgery announcement

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw dropped a big hint about his playing future on Friday as he revealed he underwent surgery on his left shoulder.

In an Instagram post, Kershaw said he underwent surgery on his left shoulder to repair damaged ligaments and his shoulder capsule. Notably, he concluded by saying he is “hopeful to return to play at some point next summer.”

In other words, Kershaw has every intention of continuing his career in 2024, despite the rehab that will be required to do so. It had not been clear whether that would be the case, as he turns 36 next March and speculation about whether he would retire.

Kershaw was still highly effective when healthy in 2023, posting a 2.46 ERA in 24 regular season starts. All of that was overshadowed by his disastrous outing in Game 1 of the NLDS, though.

The next question Kershaw has to answer is who he will be pitching for, as he is set for free agency. Logically, he would be most likely to stick with the Dodgers, but he did flirt with another team last winter.