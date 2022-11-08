Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team

Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kershaw, 34, has been a lifelong Dodger and proved that he could still bring the heat in 2022, going 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA en route to his ninth career All-Star appearance. But Kershaw, a free agent this offseason, is a Texas native and has received interest before from the Rangers. The team also boasts former Dodgers star Corey Seager, with whom Kershaw won the World Series in 2020.

Granted, it is still uncertain if Kershaw will return to the game at all in 2023. After the Dodgers’ disastrous playoff collapse this year, the 15-year veteran Kershaw made some pretty interesting comments about his playing future.