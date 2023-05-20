Ex-Astros closer Ken Giles lands deal with top MLB contender

After almost a full calendar year out of the game, Ken Giles has returned.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Saturday that the veteran closer Giles has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be a minor league contract for the 32-year-old right-hander.

Giles is best known as the old closer for the Houston Astros, recording 61 saves for them from 2016-18. He also served as Houston’s closer for their 2017 World Series title (in which they defeated, ironically, the Dodgers).

But Giles underwent Tommy John surgery in late 2020 and has made just five total appearances since then (all for the Seattle Mariners last season). He appears to be fully healthy now though and has been throwing bullpen showcases for interested MLB teams in the last several months.

For the Dodgers, they are hitting their stride again, winning 16 of their last 20 games and sitting in first place at 29-17. But the Dodgers bullpen is still a bit average behind newly-minted closer Evan Phillips and the unpredictable Brusdar Graterol.

Giles, who was also on the radar of a Dodgers rival, likely won’t shake up the late-inning hierarchy too much, even if he does get called up by the Dodgers. But what he can provide them with is another option in the event of injury or ineffectiveness in their bullpen.