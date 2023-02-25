Padres working out former World Series champion

A journeyman reliever may be getting a lifeline from the San Diego area.

According to a report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, right-hander Ken Giles threw a bullpen Friday for the Padres at their Peoria complex. Heyman adds that Giles, 32, will continue throwing bullpens on every Tuesday and Friday until he is signed.

Giles, who won a World Series in 2017 with the Houston Astros and had some infamous moments over his career, is attempting an MLB comeback. He threw just 4.1 innings last season for the Seattle Mariners in what was his only MLB action of the year.

The Padres did a lot this winter but not much of it had to do with the bullpen (especially since newcomer Seth Lugo is expected to start for them). Earlier this month, the Padres also entertained another prominent comeback bid.