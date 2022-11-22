Cody Bellinger could sign with big Dodgers rival?

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers may want to shield their eyes.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on former NL MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers last week. Bellinger is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in free agency.

Slusser adds that the Giants, who would like to sign multiple outfielders this winter, have also checked in on New York Mets free agent Brandon Nimmo.

The 27-year-old Bellinger, who has spent his entire MLB career with the Dodgers to this point, remains a tremendous defensive asset. But the same cannot be said of Bellinger’s performance at the plate, where he has hit a hapless .203 with a .648 OPS over the last three seasons.

There is still the possibility that Bellinger could return to the Dodgers on a cheaper deal after being non-tendered. But the hated rival Giants are one of a few other interesting destinations that have already emerged for Bellinger.