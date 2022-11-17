Cody Bellinger could land with AL playoff team?

Cody Bellinger may be going from wearing blue down south to wearing blue up north.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Thursday that the Toronto Blue Jays are a team to watch for Bellinger if he is non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Morosi adds that Toronto would like to add a left-handed bat to their the outfield this offseason.

The 27-year-old Bellinger was the NL MVP in 2019 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020. But ever since then, Bellinger has been a total lemon, hitting .193 in 900 plate appearances over the last two MLB seasons. While his glove is still decent, Bellinger recently faced internal criticism, lost playing time to Trayce Thompson during the postseason, and now could be shown the door by the Dodgers outright by Friday’s non-tender deadline.

The Blue Jays, who are coming off a season where they went 92-70 but lost in the Wild Card round, now have a void to fill in the outfield after trading All-Star Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners earlier in the week. On top of Bellinger, there is another prominent outfielder that they are eyeing.