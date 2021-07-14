 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 13, 2021

Cody Bellinger’s girlfriend Chase Carter reveals she is pregnant

July 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Cody Bellinger Chase Carter

Cody Bellinger celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and his girlfriend broke some news too.

Chase Carter revealed when wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday that she was 20 weeks pregnant.

Carter’s announcement means she is halfway to term and likely expecting some time around late November/early December. That would be the offseason, which should help Bellinger be more available for the newborn.

Carter is a model and dated Giancarlo Stanton in 2019. She and Cody went public last year, and she even attended the World Series, which Bellinger’s Dodgers won.

Bellinger, 26, is having a rough season at the plate. The 2019 NL MVP is batting .176 with four home runs this season and dealt with a broken leg. But now he has a baby to look forward to.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus