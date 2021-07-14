Cody Bellinger’s girlfriend Chase Carter reveals she is pregnant

Cody Bellinger celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and his girlfriend broke some news too.

Chase Carter revealed when wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday that she was 20 weeks pregnant.

Carter’s announcement means she is halfway to term and likely expecting some time around late November/early December. That would be the offseason, which should help Bellinger be more available for the newborn.

Carter is a model and dated Giancarlo Stanton in 2019. She and Cody went public last year, and she even attended the World Series, which Bellinger’s Dodgers won.

Bellinger, 26, is having a rough season at the plate. The 2019 NL MVP is batting .176 with four home runs this season and dealt with a broken leg. But now he has a baby to look forward to.