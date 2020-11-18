 Skip to main content
Cody Bellinger out 10 weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery

November 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Remember when Cody Bellinger hurt his shoulder celebrating his big home run in the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves? He got surgery to address it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said that Bellinger underwent shoulder surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Bellinger is expected to be out 10 weeks, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. He will begin rehab next week and be able to swing a bat in four weeks.

Bellinger’s home run in the seventh inning helped swing Game 7 of the NLCS in the Dodgers’ favor. The team won that game 4-3 and went on to win the World Series in six games against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bellinger, 25, won NL MVP in 2019. He batted .239 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season.

