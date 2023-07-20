Colin Cowherd gets roasted for his ridiculous Shohei Ohtani trade take

The potential of a Shohei Ohtani trade is such a big story that it has those who don’t usually focus on baseball talking about it. Of course, that has also led to some regrettable takes.

Colin Cowherd discussed whether or not the Los Angeles Angels should trade Ohtani on “The Herd” Wednesday. The FS1 host said he would personally move Ohtani in exchange for “a bevy of picks.”

Colin Cowherd thinks the Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani for a ton of draft picks. Colin should probably just stick to football and basketball, because you’re not allowed to trade draft picks in baseball….. @BackAftaThis pic.twitter.com/BUQTm2MEoN — LONG LIVE ARSON JUDGE/Sabres fan by default (@bufNYY161st) July 19, 2023

“The question is, what do the Angels do?” Cowherd said. “Do they trade him and get a bevy of picks back? I would love to do that. That’s what I would do.”

There is one big problem with Cowherd’s suggestion: MLB does not allow draft picks to be traded. The only kind that can be dealt are competitive balance selections, which can only be traded once. MLB has never allowed for the general swapping of draft picks either, so this is hardly new, and he was quickly called out for his lack of knowledge online.

Cowherd has had some very iffy takes before. This would admittedly be logical if MLB’s rules allowed for it, but he should probably know at this point that they don’t.