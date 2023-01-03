 Skip to main content
Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick

January 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Bill Belichick during a game

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are expected to be extremely aggressive in pursuing a top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, and Colin Cowherd thinks they have a chance to hire arguably the greatest coach of all time.

Cowherd, who is known for delivering ridiculous takes, suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that the Broncos might be able to land Bill Belichick if they write the New England Patriots coach a blank check.

“Keep your eye on the Denver owners. It may not be a great job, but what if they just write an unbelievable check?” Cowherd asked. “What if they called Belichick and said, ‘Here’s $25 million?’ You don’t think Belichick right now, with his situation in New England, wouldn’t bail?”

No, we don’t.

It is unlikely that Belichick is motivated by money at this point in his career. He has been one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL for many years. It is believed that Patriots owner Robert Kraft essentially amends Belichick’s contract as needed to assure that it stays that way.

Belichick is 70 years old. He has lived in New England for more than two decades. His two sons, Steve and Brian, are both on his staff with the Patriots. Does anyone really think money is going to be the reason he leaves the Patriots?

There is an outside chance that Kraft will be ready to move on from Belichick before the coach wants to retire. That is probably the only way Belichick would entertain other offers.

If the Broncos want to make a huge splash, they would have better luck trying to trade for another big-name coach.

