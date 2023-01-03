Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick

The Denver Broncos are expected to be extremely aggressive in pursuing a top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, and Colin Cowherd thinks they have a chance to hire arguably the greatest coach of all time.

Cowherd, who is known for delivering ridiculous takes, suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that the Broncos might be able to land Bill Belichick if they write the New England Patriots coach a blank check.

"Keep your eye on the Denver [Broncos] owners. It may not be a great job, but what if they just write an unbelievable check. What if they called Belichick? 'Here's $25M'. You don't think Belichick right now, with his situation in New England, wouldn't bail?" https://t.co/1JzqveUM4p pic.twitter.com/5FclsgpKCB — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 2, 2023

“Keep your eye on the Denver owners. It may not be a great job, but what if they just write an unbelievable check?” Cowherd asked. “What if they called Belichick and said, ‘Here’s $25 million?’ You don’t think Belichick right now, with his situation in New England, wouldn’t bail?”

No, we don’t.

It is unlikely that Belichick is motivated by money at this point in his career. He has been one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL for many years. It is believed that Patriots owner Robert Kraft essentially amends Belichick’s contract as needed to assure that it stays that way.

Belichick is 70 years old. He has lived in New England for more than two decades. His two sons, Steve and Brian, are both on his staff with the Patriots. Does anyone really think money is going to be the reason he leaves the Patriots?

There is an outside chance that Kraft will be ready to move on from Belichick before the coach wants to retire. That is probably the only way Belichick would entertain other offers.

If the Broncos want to make a huge splash, they would have better luck trying to trade for another big-name coach.