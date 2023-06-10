 Skip to main content
College pitcher responds to criticism from Keith Law after 160-pitch outing

June 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
College World Series logo behind home plate

The college baseball player who threw over 160 pitches in a do-or-die Division III game is responding to criticism over his workload.

Gabriel Romano, a pitcher for Johns Hopkins, threw 164 total pitches in a Division III College World Series game against Lynchburg during the week. While Romano received praise for the workload, Keith Law of The Athletic was less impressed.

Law pointed out that even MLB pitchers are not allowed to throw that many pitches because of the stress it puts on the arm.

Romano took note of Law’s criticism. He pointed out that he was a fifth-year graduate student pitching his final game, and that the decision to take on that workload was his.

Law is obviously looking at this from the perspective of a scout, and nobody would want to see a legitimate college prospect throw anywhere near this many pitches. Romano, however, is not an MLB hopeful. If he has no plans to keep pitching and was on board with the move, it’s probably fine.

Law is not new to criticism, but given the circumstances, he can probably lay off in this instance.

Sports News Minute Podcast
