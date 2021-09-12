 Skip to main content
Corbin Burnes pulled from no-hitter after career-high 115 pitches

September 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Corbin Burnes

The Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday threw their second no-hitter in team history, and Corbin Burnes was a big part of it, but not all of it.

The Brewers ace put together the best start in Brewers history based on the advance statistic called game score. He did not allow a hit and walked just one batter while striking out 14 over eight shutout innings against the Cleveland Indians.

That gave Burnes a game score of 95, the most ever for a Brewers pitcher.

However, the 115 pitches he threw were also a career-high, so the Brewers pitched Josh Hader in the ninth inning. Hader pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the 3-0 victory and give the team a combined no-hitter.

The Indians have now achieved some futility this season as they have been no-hit three times.

This is also the ninth no-hitter this season, which is the most in a season in MLB history.

