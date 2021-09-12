Corbin Burnes pulled from no-hitter after career-high 115 pitches

The Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday threw their second no-hitter in team history, and Corbin Burnes was a big part of it, but not all of it.

The Brewers ace put together the best start in Brewers history based on the advance statistic called game score. He did not allow a hit and walked just one batter while striking out 14 over eight shutout innings against the Cleveland Indians.

That gave Burnes a game score of 95, the most ever for a Brewers pitcher.

That was the best Game Score (95) for a Brewers pitcher in their franchise history. Three had 94. Corbin Burnes didn't allow a hit in eight innings. Allowed just one walk, only three hard-hit balls in play. He struck 14. Done after 115 pitches despite not allowing a hit. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) September 12, 2021

However, the 115 pitches he threw were also a career-high, so the Brewers pitched Josh Hader in the ninth inning. Hader pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the 3-0 victory and give the team a combined no-hitter.

The Indians have now achieved some futility this season as they have been no-hit three times.

Cleveland is the first team in history to be no-hit three times in a season (and that doesn't include a hitless 7-inning doubleheader game vs Tampa). Carlos Rodón, Wade Miley & Corbin Burnes/Josh Hader have all no-hit CLE this season. Zach Plesac was on the mound in all 3 games. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 12, 2021

This is also the ninth no-hitter this season, which is the most in a season in MLB history.