Corey Seager breaks up Zac Gallen’s no-hit bid in World Series Game 5

Corey Seager has been great for the Texas Rangers during the World Series, so it’s no surprise that he delivered the big hit for his team in Game 5 of the World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on Wednesday night.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen brought his A-game and had faced just one batter over the minimum through his first six innings. The trouble is Nathan Eovaldi matched him with zeroes on the scoreboard through six rocky innings.

But in the top of the seventh, the Rangers finally broke through against Gallen.

Seager grounded a 1-2 pitch off the end of his bat to where the third baseman would have been. Due to the Diamondbacks’ shift, the ball went through to left field for an easy single.

Who else? Corey Seager ends Zac Gallen's no-hitter in the 7th 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/k6kJeMmiYu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

Once the Rangers broke through with a hit off Gallen, they didn’t stop. Evan Carter followed with a double to right-center that put runners on second and third with nobody out. Then Mitch Garver broke the scoreless tie with a hard single up the middle to knock in Seager.

Arizona let Gallen face one more batter before lifting him. Kevin Ginkel came in to get the next two outs to end the half-inning with Arizona down 1-0.

When the bottom of the seventh began, the Rangers had replaced Eovaldi with Aroldis Chapman.

Seager entered the game with 6 doubles, 6 home runs, 12 RBIs and 14 walks this postseason. A former NLCS MVP and World Series MVP for the Dodgers in 2020, Seager had 3 home runs and 6 RBIs over the first four games of the 2023 World Series.