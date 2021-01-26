COVID-19 vaccine played no role in Hank Aaron’s death, officials believe

Hank Aaron received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine weeks before he died, and some have wondered if the vaccine may have played a role in the MLB legend’s death. It does not appear that was the case.

According to KSDK, a preliminary investigation from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office determined that Aaron died of natural causes unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aaron received the first of what were supposed to be two vaccine doses on Jan. 4 in Atlanta. He was scheduled to receive a second dose before he died. Aaron was 86.

Ambassador Andrew Young, who received the vaccine at the same time as Aaron, said Hammerin’ Hank “never had any reaction” to the shot or complained of any issues.

Aaron took the COVID-19 vaccine alongside other civil rights leaders in hopes of encouraging others in the community to get vaccinated. He told The Associated Press that he had no side effects and that the vaccine “makes me feel wonderful.”

