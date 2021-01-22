 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 22, 2021

Sports world pays tribute to Hank Aaron

January 22, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Hank Aaron

Major League Baseball lost yet another legend on Friday, as one-time home run king Hank Aaron has died at age 86. The news was felt all across the sports world.

Aaron was one of those rare legendary players who transcends sports. We were reminded of that with the tributes that poured in over social media. Many shared the famous clip from when Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974.

Others shared their favorite Aaron memories and explained how he had a direct impact on their lives and careers.

We were also reminded of some amazing stats from Aaron’s Hall of Fame career.

Many noted that they will always consider Aaron to be baseball’s real home run king, as the latter portion of Barry Bonds’ career was tarnished by allegations of PED use. Aaron openly advocated for harsh penalties for players who used PEDs. He was also very outspoken about the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Aaron remains MLB’s all-time leader in RBI (2,297), total bases (6,856) and extra-base hits (1,477).

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus