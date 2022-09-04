Craig Kimbrel has unusual new good luck charm

Craig Kimbrel has arisen again like a phoenix from ash … all thanks to a little superstition.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reliever, who has struggled for most of the 2022 season, recently turned to a very interesting new practice — coming out of the bullpen to Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” from the “Frozen” soundtrack.

Something I learned today: Kimbrel's entrance song is "Let it Go" pic.twitter.com/umWpsxnriO — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) September 4, 2022

Kimbrel first used “Let It Go” as part of a teamwide effort in honor of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 21. The song was chosen by Kimbrel’s wife Ashley.

In honor of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium, the Dodger players will have different walk-up songs as chosen by their significant others. pic.twitter.com/6S1QqrjXvs — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 21, 2022

The eight-time All-Star Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth in a 10-3 Dodger win over the Miami Marlins on Aug. 21 and has apparently been using “Let It Go” as his walk-up song ever since. Dodgers writer Chad Moriyama notes that Kimbrel, after another perfect outing against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, is now up to 4.1 straight scoreless innings in the “Let It Go” era (with no hits, two walks, and five strikeouts).

Kimbrel has taken his season ERA down from 4.46 to 4.05 in just his four (and counting) “Let It Go” games alone. Thus, a new good luck charm has been born. Plus at least going Disney on the opposition is way better than what this other big name in the NL used to do.