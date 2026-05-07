Cubs accomplish rare feat not seen since 1955 Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs just continue to win baseball games.
On Thursday, the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 at Wrigley Field, finishing a four-game sweep and winning their ninth straight game.
The Cubs now have two nine-game win streaks this season, making them the first team since the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers to have multiple nine-game win streaks in the first 38 games.
Chicago is also the seventh team in MLB history to accomplish such a feat.
The Cubs are the 7th team in MLB history with multiple distinct win streaks of 9+ games within their first 38 decisions of a season, joining:— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 7, 2026
1955 Dodgers
1941 Cardinals
1918 Giants
1912 Giants (3)
1887 St. Louis Browns
1880 Chicago White Stockings (now Cubs)
h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/TW8vdZ1Raq
For what it’s worth, the Dodgers won the World Series in 1955, so this could bode very well for Chicago.
The Cubs won nine in a row from April 14 through April 24, and this latest streak began on April 28 with a win over the San Diego Padres.
To make things even more impressive for Chicago is the fact that several injuries have taken place, with Matthew Boyd recently landing on the IL in a bizarre injury and Cade Horton undergoing season-ending surgery at the start of the season.
The Cubs have a four-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.
Chicago will begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers, which is the start of a nine-game road trip.