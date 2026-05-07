Cubs accomplish rare feat not seen since 1955 Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs just continue to win baseball games.

On Thursday, the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 at Wrigley Field, finishing a four-game sweep and winning their ninth straight game.

The Cubs now have two nine-game win streaks this season, making them the first team since the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers to have multiple nine-game win streaks in the first 38 games.

Chicago is also the seventh team in MLB history to accomplish such a feat.

The Cubs are the 7th team in MLB history with multiple distinct win streaks of 9+ games within their first 38 decisions of a season, joining:



1955 Dodgers

1941 Cardinals

1918 Giants

1912 Giants (3)

1887 St. Louis Browns

1880 Chicago White Stockings (now Cubs)



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/TW8vdZ1Raq — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 7, 2026

For what it’s worth, the Dodgers won the World Series in 1955, so this could bode very well for Chicago.

The Cubs won nine in a row from April 14 through April 24, and this latest streak began on April 28 with a win over the San Diego Padres .

To make things even more impressive for Chicago is the fact that several injuries have taken place, with Matthew Boyd recently landing on the IL in a bizarre injury and Cade Horton undergoing season-ending surgery at the start of the season.

The Cubs have a four-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

Chicago will begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers , which is the start of a nine-game road trip.