Larry Brown Sports

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Cubs accomplish rare feat not seen since 1955 Dodgers

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Pete Crow-Armstrong smiling
Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) reacts and smiles after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs just continue to win baseball games.

On Thursday, the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 at Wrigley Field, finishing a four-game sweep and winning their ninth straight game.

The Cubs now have two nine-game win streaks this season, making them the first team since the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers to have multiple nine-game win streaks in the first 38 games.

Chicago is also the seventh team in MLB history to accomplish such a feat.

For what it’s worth, the Dodgers won the World Series in 1955, so this could bode very well for Chicago.

The Cubs won nine in a row from April 14 through April 24, and this latest streak began on April 28 with a win over the San Diego Padres.

To make things even more impressive for Chicago is the fact that several injuries have taken place, with Matthew Boyd recently landing on the IL in a bizarre injury and Cade Horton undergoing season-ending surgery at the start of the season.

The Cubs have a four-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

Chicago will begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers, which is the start of a nine-game road trip.

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