Cubs starter undergoes surgery after bizarre off-field injury

The Chicago Cubs have had to deal with a lot of injuries this season, and now veteran starting pitcher Matthew Boyd is also out for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Boyd was undergoing surgery after he had oddly injured his left meniscus while playing at home with his kids.

Injury happened sitting down to play with his kids https://t.co/ScUPBGAlkE — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 6, 2026

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said it was “Kind of an innocent, going down to the ground and getting back up,” via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Boyd, 35, had a 2-1 record with a 6.00 ERA this season in five starts for the Cubs, and the exact timetable for Boyd to return is unknown after he underwent the surgery.

Matthew Boyd had successful partial left knee menisectomy, per the team. No timetable yet but could be in the range of a month or so. Team also DFA’d Corbin Martin who blew the save last night. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 7, 2026

However, Cubs GM Carter Hawkins gave an update on Thursday following Boyd’s surgery.

“I think there’s a really good chance that Matt is contributing in a meaningful level here relatively soon,” Hawkins said, via 104.3 The Score. “It’s not going to be this month.”

The Cubs rotation is also without Justin Steele , who has yet to return after suffering an injury in 2025. Reigning National League Rookie of the Year runner-up Cade Horton is out for the season after making just two starts in 2026.

Now, Boyd is also out for some time, and the Cubs will try and stay alive while searching for more pitching help.