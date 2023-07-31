Cubs make surprising decision at trade deadline

Not only did the Chicago Cubs decide not to be sellers at the trade deadline, but they actually became buyers.

The Cubs on Monday acquired third baseman Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals. They traded prospects DJ Herz and Kevin Made to the Nats for Candelario.

The Detroit Tigers let Candelario go after he batted .217 last season. He was picked up by the Nats and has been a revelation this season.

Candelario had 30 doubles, 16 home runs and an .823 OPS for the Nats in 2023.

Though he spent the majority of his career with the Tigers, the 29-year-old began his career with the Cubs and is now returning to his former team.

The Cubs have been playing Nick Madrigal at third base. A second baseman for most of his career, Madrigal had switched positions recently, and performed well at third. But he may now hit the bench or become a utility player with Candelario joining the team.

The Cubs entered Monday 53-52 and four games behind the Reds for first in the NL Central.