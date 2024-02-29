Cubs manager Craig Counsell had great greeting for Scott Boras

The Chicago Cubs recently kept one of agent Scott Boras’ biggest clients when they signed Cody Bellinger to a new contract, and it sounds like they would like to add another.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell had a noteworthy greeting for Boras prior to Wednesday’s press conference announcing Bellinger’s new three-year deal. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Counsell told the agent “I thought Montgomery was coming with you.”

Craig Counsell greeted Scott Boras just now in advance of the Cody Bellinger presser: “I thought Montgomery was coming with you.” pic.twitter.com/RNc0UAyIha — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 28, 2024

Counsell was referring to starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who is another big-name Boras client. While Counsell may have just been needling Boras, he probably would not have said that if the Cubs did not have at least some interest in Montgomery.

The Cubs have not made the playoffs since 2020, so they could use all the help they can get. Montgomery would certainly improve their rotation.

Montgomery, 31, was acquired by the Texas Rangers in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline last season. Overall in 2023, he was 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA over 32 total starts. Over his postseason career, Montgomery has gone 3-1 with a 2.63 ERA.

There have been rumblings that Montgomery is moving toward signing with an AL team, but Counsell’s quip on Wednesday may be an indication that the Cubs would like a say before the left-hander makes a decision.