Cubs’ Ian Happ had great reaction to writer who gave him MVP vote

Ian Happ had a solid season in 2020 to help the Chicago Cubs win the NL Central, but he was nowhere near MVP consideration. One writer felt Happ was at least worthy of being part of the conversation, and the center fielder appreciated that.

Dom Frederic, who calls himself the “Director of Morale for the Chicago Cubs,” gave Happ a 10th-place MVP vote. Happ thanked Frederick in a hilarious tweet.

“To the writer that gave me a 10th place vote for MVP. I think you’re the best writer in the game. god bless u & ur family @DOM_Frederic,” Happ wrote.

Happ hit .258 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI in 57 games this season. He likely would have set career highs in a number of areas if 2020 wasn’t a shortened year, but an MVP he is not.

It’s hardly a surprise that Happ received just one vote and it came from someone with connections to the Cubs. Still, he handled that one vote with the utmost respect and class.