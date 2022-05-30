 Skip to main content
Cubs infielder needed major dental work after bizarre workout injury

May 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jonathan Villar in the field

Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Jonathan Villar in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar suffered one of the more bizarre injuries you’ll hear about during a workout.

Villar was working with an exercise band when it snapped back into his mouth, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Villar required “significant dental work” as a result.

This sounds extremely painful, but is also extremely unique. There’s plenty of precedent for players losing teeth during games, but that’s usually the result of accidental collisions on high-effort plays. You don’t usually hear about it happening during a workout.

Villar, a ten-year veteran, has served in a utility infield role for the Cubs this season in his first year with the club. The 31-year-old has hit .239 with two home runs in 32 games.

