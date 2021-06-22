Cubs manager explains why he benched Javy Baez

Manager David Ross explained on Monday why he benched Javy Baez during his Chicago Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Baez was on first with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning and his team down 1-0. Anthony Rizzo flew out to left. Baez should have returned to first and the inning should have continued. But he forgot how many outs there were and got doubled up. The worst part is Baez didn’t even hustle back to first after his mental error.

Javy Baez has a blunder so bad that he gets benched by David Ross immediately pic.twitter.com/jHXk1rt6Gr — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 22, 2021

Baez also did not take a lead off from first earlier in Rizzo’s at-bat.

On the first pitch of Rizzo's at-bat in the 4th inning, Javy Báez also did not take a lead off first base. That was prior to the mental lapse on how many outs there were later in the frame. pic.twitter.com/XH1vd7yUBO — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 22, 2021

Ross explained after the game why he benched Baez. He said the Cubs couldn’t be lacking in focus.

David Ross on pulling Javy: “We have to make sure we’re focused and locked in during the game. Sometimes our frustrations can distract us a little bit.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 22, 2021

Baez seemed to understand his benching.

Javy Báez on his baserunning error: "I blame it on myself." He said he respects Ross' decision to pull him from the game. "There are no hard feelings right now." — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 22, 2021

That was embarrassing from Baez, and there is no excuse for it. That’s probably why he didn’t have much to say after the loss.

Baez makes some real heads up plays sometimes, but this also isn’t the first time his effort has been an issue.