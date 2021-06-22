 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 21, 2021

Cubs manager explains why he benched Javy Baez

June 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Javy Baez benched

Manager David Ross explained on Monday why he benched Javy Baez during his Chicago Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Baez was on first with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning and his team down 1-0. Anthony Rizzo flew out to left. Baez should have returned to first and the inning should have continued. But he forgot how many outs there were and got doubled up. The worst part is Baez didn’t even hustle back to first after his mental error.

Baez also did not take a lead off from first earlier in Rizzo’s at-bat.

Ross explained after the game why he benched Baez. He said the Cubs couldn’t be lacking in focus.

Baez seemed to understand his benching.

That was embarrassing from Baez, and there is no excuse for it. That’s probably why he didn’t have much to say after the loss.

Baez makes some real heads up plays sometimes, but this also isn’t the first time his effort has been an issue.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus