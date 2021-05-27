Video: Javy Baez steals run for Cubs on hilarious rundown play

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez showed us a perfect example on Thursday of why you should never give up on a play.

Baez was batting with two outs in the top of the third inning of his team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hit what appeared to be a routine ground ball to third, but it turned out to be anything but. Erik Gonzalez’s throw to first base was slightly off target and forced Will Craig off the bag. Knowing that Craig had to apply the tag, Baez stopped and began running in the other direction.

What followed was pandemonium. Baez got himself caught in a rundown long enough for a run to score. He then advanced to second on a throwing error. You can see it all unfold below:

The heads-up play actually led to two runs, as Ian Happ singled in the next at-bat and drove Baez home.

While the play was obviously embarrassing for Pittsburgh, it was made possible by Baez refusing to become an easy out. Nobody is more of a wizard with tag plays, as we saw with this insane no-look tag from Baez two years ago. Who knew he was also an expert at avoiding them?