Cubs manager had great quote about Drew Smyly’s perfect game bid

April 22, 2023
by Dan Benton
David Ross in the dugout

Mar 10, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs manager David Ross looks on during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly carried a perfect game bid into the eighth inning on Friday night only to see it evaporate in the most heartbreaking way imaginable.

On a 0-1 count at the top of the inning, Smyly delivered to Los Angeles Dodgers pinch-hitter David Peralta, who dribbled a ball up the third base line. It would have been a difficult play but a makable one for Smyly, who grabbed the ball and turned to fire toward first base.

That’s when the unthinkable happened.

Catcher Yan Gomes was also tracking the ball and despite his best attempt, was unable to stop his forward momentum. He collided with Smyly, falling over the top of the pitcher and ultimately ending his bid for a perfect game.

After the game, a 13-0 Cubs win, manager David Ross was asked if he would have kept Smyly in during the ninth inning and his response added a little levity to the whole situation.

“I was gonna ride him harder than Yan did,” Ross said before adding with a chuckle, “Him and Yan were in lockstep, right there until the end, I guess.”

Smyly said losing the perfect game bid was “disappointing” but noted that it shouldn’t take away from the team’s overall performance, which was their best of the season.

