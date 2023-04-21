Video: Drew Smyly loses perfect game bid in brutal fashion

Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly’s perfect game bid came to a brutal end in the 8th inning on Friday in the most unfortunate of ways.

Smyly had not allowed a baserunner for seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and faced outfielder David Peralta to open the 8th. Peralta connected for a swinging bunt, which sent both Smyly and catcher Yan Gomes scrambling to make a play on it.

Unfortunately, neither gave way to the other, and the ensuing collision meant Perlata reached on one of the softest infield singles you will ever see.

WOW A PERFECT GAME AND NO HITTER JUST ENDED LIKE THIS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ebwWLNx2dc — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 21, 2023

A second angle showed that Smyly would have had a chance to get Peralta had he been able to make the play unimpeded, though it would have been very close at first base.

Another angle that shows how close it would have been for Smyly if he gets a throw off pic.twitter.com/aD3xBVwQOp — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 21, 2023

There are definitely worse ways to lose a perfect game bid, but not many. There was no plausible way this could have been ruled an error either, so Smyly did not even get a chance to preserve a no-hitter.

The Cubs had a 13-0 lead when Smyly lost his perfect game, so he can at least console himself with a dominant performance against a great lineup in a blowout victory.