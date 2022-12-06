Cubs sign former NL MVP to 1-year deal

The Chicago Cubs have made an addition this offseason that they really hope will pay off.

The Cubs reached agreement with Cody Bellinger on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal. They are banking that Bellinger will be able to turn back the clock with them.

The 27-year-old batted .210 last year, .164 the year before, and .239 in the shortened 2020 season. However, he won NL MVP in 2019 when he smacked 47 home runs with 115 RBIs and a 1.035 OPS. He won Rookie of the Year in 2017 he clubbed 39 home runs with 97 RBIs and a .933 OPS.

Will the Cubs be getting the 2017-2019 version of Bellinger, who was a two-time All-Star hitting for power? Or will they get the outfielder who struggled to hit for a respectable average from 2020-2022? The price they’re paying to find out is not cheap.

Of all landing spots, this one is favorable for Bellinger. He should be able to find playing time in the outfield and first base. The dimensions at Wrigley Field should also help improve Bellinger’s power numbers.