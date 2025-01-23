Cubs sign infamous free agent hitter

The Chicago Cubs are adding a player with a certain degree of notoriety.

Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reported on Wednesday that the Cubs are signing catcher Reese McGuire in free agency. McGuire is getting a minor-league deal from the Cubs, Leighton adds.

The lefty-hitting McGuire, 29, hit .264 with a .686 OPS over the last two-and-a-half seasons on the Boston Red Sox. He is known as a sharp defender (particularly when it comes to throwing out runners) and could be useful on a Cubs team that only has the average tandem of Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly behind the plate right now.

But McGuire also gained major infamy in 2020 due to the embarrassing incident where he was arrested for masturbating in a public parking lot. In the years since, McGuire has even been ridiculed by MLB opponents over the arrest. Though most will still associate McGuire with that humiliating episode, he will now attempt to make a new name for himself as a member of the Cubs organization.