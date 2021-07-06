Cubs’ use of Eric Sogard has become embarrassing

Eric Sogard is an infielder, but you wouldn’t know it based on the way the Chicago Cubs have used him recently.

Sogard pitched the top of the ninth inning of his Chicago Cubs’ 13-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. He entered in a 10-3 game and surrendered three runs on two home runs to make it 13-3.

There are multiple aspects of the Cubs’ usage of Sogard recently that are completely embarrassing.

First, let’s start with that the Cubs pitched an infielder in a 7-run game. They waved the white flag and surrendered without even being down double digits. They must have missed how the Angels scored seven runs in the ninth last week to come back and beat the Yankees 11-8. Guess seven runs was just an impossible amount for them to possibly score.

Since throwing a combined no-hitter against the Dodgers, the Cubs have lost 10 in a row. Sogard has pitched three times during the losing streak.

Sogard got the final out of a 14-4 loss to the Brewers on June 28. He stepped in after Ryan Tepera and Trevor Megill blew the game. Two days later, he pitched again. Sogard tossed a scoreless ninth in a 15-7 loss to the Brewers.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, Sogard’s luck on the mound ran out, and he lost his perfect ERA by allowing three runs on Monday.

The Cubs should be embarrassed by their 10-game losing streak. They should be embarrassed by pitching an infielder three times in 10 games. They should be even more embarrassed by letting an infielder pitch while down just seven runs.