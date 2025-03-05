Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Pitcher who threw best inning of spring training gets cut

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Throwing an immaculate inning in spring training does not necessarily guarantee you a roster spot, as one New York Mets minor leaguer found out on Wednesday.

The Mets released their initial list of spring training cuts on Wednesday. That list included pitcher Blade Tidwell, who made headlines last week for throwing an immaculate inning in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB logo on a wall
Oct 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A view of the MLB logo in the dugout during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimately, Tidwell being shipped back to minor league camp is not a massive surprise. He had a 5.93 ERA at Triple-A last season, and allowed three earned runs in two innings in his other spring appearance. The Mets wanted to see what he was capable of, but he was always likely to be one of the first players trimmed from the camp roster.

The Mets did get an impressive look at what Tidwell can do. Tidwell, meanwhile, gets the boost in confidence that comes with dominating actual MLB hitters, no matter how briefly he did so. He can take that back to the minors this season and potentially build on it.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!