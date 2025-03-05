Pete Rose had prediction about Hall of Fame before his death

Pete Rose never became eligible for the Hall of Fame while he was alive, but even the Cincinnati Reds legend believed that would eventually change.

Rose has been banned from baseball since 1989 for gambling on games when he was a player-manager with the Reds. The three-time World Series champion died in September at age 83, but he made a prediction about his Hall of Fame candidacy shortly before his death.

Rose sat down for an interview with Ohio sportscaster John Condit on Sept. 20, which was 10 days before Rose died. During the interview, which was for an undisclosed documentary, Rose said he believed Major League Baseball would lift his ban after his death.

An emotional Cincinnati Reds hall of famer Pete Rose adjusts his cap as he takes the microphone during a pregame ceremony for the unveiling of Pete Rose’s bronze statue being installed outside the stadium before the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer

“I’ve come to the conclusion — I hope I’m wrong — that I’ll make the Hall of Fame after I die,” Rose said, according to ESPN. “Which I totally disagree with, because the Hall of Fame is for two reasons: your fans and your family. That’s what the Hall of Fame is for. Your fans and your family. And it’s for your family if you’re here. It’s for your fans if you’re here. Not if you’re 10 feet under. You understand what I’m saying?

“What good is it going to do me or my fans if they put me in the Hall of Fame couple years after I pass away? What’s the point? What’s the point? Because they’ll make money over it?”

Rose may wind up being right. According to a recent report from ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is considering a petition filed by Rose’s family in January to have the all-time hits leader removed from the ineligible list.

Manfred had previously refused to reinstate Rose, but that’s when Rose was still alive.

Rose only bet on his own team to win, which is why many felt his ban should have been lifted. U.S. President Donald Trump recently blasted MLB over the league’s treatment of Rose. Trump said he will issue a full pardon of Rose, though it is unclear what exactly what will cover.

Rose played in MLB from 1963-1986. He won NL Rookie of the Year in 1963 and NL MVP in 1973. He led the NL in batting average three times, on-base percentage twice, doubles five times, runs scored four times, and hits seven times. Rose retired as, and remains, MLB’s all-time leader in hits (4,256), games (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and plate appearances (15,890).

Rose won two Gold Gloves and three World Series. He was named World Series MVP in 1975.