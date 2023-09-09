Dan Patrick says Alex Rodriguez nearly wanted to fight him

More than a decade ago, radio host Dan Patrick recorded an interview with then-New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez. During the show, A-Rod began to criticize Derek Jeter, his long-time foe, and the shortstop’s contract.

Years later, that conversation very nearly led to blows between Patrick and Rodriguez.

While appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week, Patrick recalled that interview and how it unexpectedly spiraled out of control later on down the line.

“Alex Rodriguez criticizing Derek Jeter’s contract when he was on my show,” Patrick said, via the New York Post. “He thought he was off the air with me, but he was criticizing Derek Jeter. Now, I don’t even know that he’s mad at me. We do the interview, and then, this is a couple years later, we’re in Dallas.

“I said to my guys, we should reach out and see if A-Rod wants to join us on the show. Called the PR guy, then he calls back and says, ‘Alex has a problem with you.’ I go, ‘OK, well just come over to the locker room.'”

Patrick says he waited 15 minutes before Rodriguez spoke to him. And when the 14-time All-Star finally did, things went from 0 to 100 in an instant.

“I thought he was going to punch me, because he started yelling at me. I said, ‘Alex, it was on the record. You know it was on the record.’ I had (former MLB pitcher) Rob Dibble with me at the time, I said, ‘If he hits me,’ he goes, ‘I got your back. I’ll take him out.’

“That got close to go-time, I think, for Alex,” Patrick said.

Rodriguez had already developed an ugly reputation for himself at the time, ruining the friendship he once had with Jeter. Whether he thought Patrick was on the air or the comments were off-the-record, he never should have allowed them to escape his lips.

For Jeter, the interview with Patrick was just more proof that he couldn’t trust his ex-friend and teammate.