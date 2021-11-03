Dansby Swanson shouts out girlfriend Mallory Pugh after Braves win World Series

Dansby Swanson won the night on Tuesday in more ways that one.

The Atlanta Braves shortstop came through during the team’s World Series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Houston Astros. He hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to help break the game open and also assisted on the final out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

After the game, Swanson spoke with FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci. Swanson shouted out his family and friends who made the trip to see him. He also showed love to his girlfriend Mallory Pugh, calling her “the love of my life.”

Pugh is a star in her own right as one of the top female soccer players in the world. She plays as a forward for the Chicago Red Stars and has also competed for the United States national team.

Check out some of the pictures of the two on social media.

Swanson has had an up-and-down career with the Braves. But now he has a World Series ring to match the FIFA World Cup title that Pugh won in 2019.

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports