Who? Dave Jauss was the real MVP of the Home Run Derby

July 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dave Jauss Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso won the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, but the real MVP was Dave Jauss.

Jauss, the bench coach for the New York Mets, threw to Alonso in the derby. The 64-year-old coach was tossing lollipops into the zone all day long, giving Alonso nothing but cookies to eat.

The human pitching machine was all over the zone, as you can see in this heat chart:

Alonso recognized what a great job Jauss did.

“(He) was putting them right in the bread basket,” Alonso said of Jauss.

Mets catcher James McCann shouted out Jauss over Twitter for throwing an “unreal” batting practice session to Alonso.

Jauss did a great job and deserves some recognition. Heck, maybe Alonso can even hook him up with some gift from his bonus money.

