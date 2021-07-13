Who? Dave Jauss was the real MVP of the Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso won the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, but the real MVP was Dave Jauss.

Jauss, the bench coach for the New York Mets, threw to Alonso in the derby. The 64-year-old coach was tossing lollipops into the zone all day long, giving Alonso nothing but cookies to eat.

PETE ALONSO WON'T STOP MASHING pic.twitter.com/IxRrr7k08g — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

The human pitching machine was all over the zone, as you can see in this heat chart:

Dave Jauss is the real MVP! pic.twitter.com/PNeCSWY1Pb — Paul Sporer (@sporer) July 13, 2021

Alonso recognized what a great job Jauss did.

“(He) was putting them right in the bread basket,” Alonso said of Jauss.

Mets catcher James McCann shouted out Jauss over Twitter for throwing an “unreal” batting practice session to Alonso.

Tip of the cap to Dave Jauss. That BP to Pete was unreal! #HRDerby #LGM — James McCann (@McCannon33) July 13, 2021

Jauss did a great job and deserves some recognition. Heck, maybe Alonso can even hook him up with some gift from his bonus money.