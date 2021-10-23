Dave Roberts makes surprising admission about Max Scherzer injury

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is having to try to come back in the NLCS without a healthy Max Scherzer. In retrospect, he’s confident the difficult spot he’s in was preventable.

Roberts said Saturday that the decision to use Scherzer to close out the NLDS against San Francisco has contributed to the muscle soreness the pitcher is battling. Roberts admitted that he didn’t think having Scherzer pick up that inning would lead to any long-term issues like this.

Roberts said the cost of using Scherzer in relief for 13 pitches in Game 5 has exceeded his expectations. Said he had to trust the player who felt it would be ok. “Could I have foreseen where we are now? No. But you still have to make the decision to get to this point.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 23, 2021

Roberts doesn’t really sound like he regrets his decision. Obviously, Scherzer was going to want to pitch. Roberts would have vetoed it if he really thought it would cause serious problems.

Scherzer has said his current issue isn’t a “true injury” and he is preparing to start a potential Game 7. The Dodgers just have to get there first.