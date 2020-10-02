Dave Roberts does not want Dodgers players wearing microphone during game

Dave Roberts does not want Los Angeles Dodgers players wearing a microphone during the team’s games.

Justin Turner wore a microphone during the first game of the Dodgers’ NL Wild Card Series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The Dodgers won the game 4-2, but having a player wear a mic during the game did not sit well with Roberts.

Roberts said he was “not a fan” of such interviews, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin and Mike DiGiovanna. The Dodgers manager indicated players will not be mic’d up during interviews moving forward.

“I don’t see that happening with our guys going forward,” Roberts said.

MLB has been working with players on wearing mics during games to spice up broadcasts, but some managers don’t like it when their players do it. It’s up to players to decide if they want to wear a microphone during a game, and most decline. Turner was up for it, though he went 0-for-4 in the game.

As interesting as the in-game commentary from a player is, the situation can present a major issue, as we saw with this incident on Thursday.